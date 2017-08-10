The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation against former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, PTI reported. Karti Chidambaram had moved the court on August 4 against the notice.

On July 18, a lookout notice was issued against Karti Chidambaram under Section 10B of the Passport Act to prevent him from leaving the country, after the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate began to investigate him in a money laundering case.

“I was always responding to the summons issued by the CBI and there was no absolute cause of action for issuance of the lookout circular,” Karti Chidambaram had said. “The circular is a well thought out and meticulously orchestrated fraudulent plan of the CBI to stop me at the airport as and when I proceed abroad. Chidambaram claimed it was just a way to stop him at the airport and embarass him.

Chidambaram took to Twitter to share a picture of him sitting with Congress party workers, with the caption, “For all those looking out for me”.