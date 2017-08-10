The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed an interim ban on using non-biodegradable plastic bags that are less than 50 microns in New Delhi, PTI reported. Those found with such bags will be fined an environment compensation of Rs 5,000, NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar announced.

The tribunal has also directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit on how it has dealt with waste management, particularly plastic, in the city. It also directed the city government to seize all stock of such plastics within a week.

On July 31, the body had rebuked the city government over the rampant use of plastic in the national capital despite its prohibition. It asked the government why it had not enforced the 2016 ban on disposable plastics in Delhi from January 1, 2017.