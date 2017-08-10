The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Kerala Police to hand over documents on its inquiry into an alleged conversion case to the National Investigation Agency. The police were looking into the case of a Hindu girl in the state allegedly being radicalised after being forced to convert, PTI reported.

The bench said the NIA must get involved to find out whether this was an isolated case or whether there was a trend of radicalisation in Kerala.

In May 2017, the Kerala High Court had annulled the marriage between Shefin Jahan, 27, and Akhila after her parents filed a complaint alleging that she had been forced to convert to Islam and change her name to Hadiya. The 24-year-old woman had denied this claim. There were also allegations that she had been forced to convert by people with links to the Islamic State group.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also rejected Jahan’s argument that the NIA must not be allowed to take over the case. “We want the whole picture,” the bench said. “Why should anybody doubt the NIA? Are you doubting the NIA?”