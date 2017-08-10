A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Amazon will hire at least 1,000 software professionals in India, reports The Times of India: The company is looking for research scientists, data analysts, natural language processing experts, AI machine learning experts and Android developers. Financial and auto stocks pull markets down, Sensex plunges 267 points: Shares of Tata Motors fell by 8% on the BSE index after its first quarter results failed to meet expectations. Sebi orders stock exchanges to verify credentials of 331 alleged shell firms: Three of the companies have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the market regulator’s directive banning them from trading. Pay Rs 5,000 for possessing banned plastic bags in Delhi: The tribunal directed the government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit on how it has dealt with waste management. Softbank Vision Fund invests $2.5 billion in Flipkart: SoftBank has now become the largest shareholder in Flipkart. Make database of vehicles across India, Supreme Court directs Centre: The central government has to reply within four weeks in connection with the air pollution matter. Facebook announces personalised video platform called Watch: The new tab will offer a customised variety of shows based on the user’s preferences and what their friends are watching.