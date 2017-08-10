The business wrap: Amazon looking to hire over 1,000 people in India, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Market sentiment remained low for the fourth straight session, and Sebi asked stock exchanges to act against 331 suspected shell companies.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Amazon will hire at least 1,000 software professionals in India, reports The Times of India: The company is looking for research scientists, data analysts, natural language processing experts, AI machine learning experts and Android developers.
- Financial and auto stocks pull markets down, Sensex plunges 267 points: Shares of Tata Motors fell by 8% on the BSE index after its first quarter results failed to meet expectations.
- Sebi orders stock exchanges to verify credentials of 331 alleged shell firms: Three of the companies have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the market regulator’s directive banning them from trading.
- Pay Rs 5,000 for possessing banned plastic bags in Delhi: The tribunal directed the government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit on how it has dealt with waste management.
- Softbank Vision Fund invests $2.5 billion in Flipkart: SoftBank has now become the largest shareholder in Flipkart.
- Make database of vehicles across India, Supreme Court directs Centre: The central government has to reply within four weeks in connection with the air pollution matter.
- Facebook announces personalised video platform called Watch: The new tab will offer a customised variety of shows based on the user’s preferences and what their friends are watching.