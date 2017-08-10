The Central Information Commission has asked the Union Culture Ministry to clarify whether the Taj Mahal is a mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan or a Shiva temple gifted to him by a Rajput king, PTI reported on Thursday. CIC Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said that the ministry should put an end to the controversy, and quash all doubts concerning the Taj Mahal.

He has also asked the ministry to clear its stand on the pending cases related to the origin of the Taj Mahal. In an order, Acharyulu said that the Archaeological Survey of India, which is a party in some of these court cases, must be in possession of affidavits filed on its behalf and by the culture ministry.

The issue of Taj Mahal’s origin has been the subject of various court cases, and is presented as an alternative narrative of history.