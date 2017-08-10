The Maharashtra government on Wednesday passed the Shops and Establishment Bill, which will allow stores, hotels, theaters and multiplexes in Mumbai remain open seven days a week and operate round the clock, reported the Hindustan Times. At present, shops have to shut by 10 pm, commercial establishments by 9.30 pm and restaurants 12.30 am.

The legislation will allow shops and other establishments to compete with online businesses and ease the process of getting permissions and licences.

The Bill be presented to the governor for approval after the Legislative Council clears it. The whole process could take a few months.

State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar is confident that this legislation will generate employment. “Maharashtra has paved the way for other states to follow this Act,” he said. “While offering ease of doing business, we also have ensured that workers’ interests are safeguarded. We have made provisions for CCTV cameras to be installed and for women working night shifts to get dropped home. Establishments that flout these rules will face strict action.”