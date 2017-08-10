The big news: Outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari praised in Rajya Sabha, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The accused in the Chandigarh stalking case were remanded in two-day police custody, and Dinakaran said no one can remove him from the AIADMK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘You will now feel free,’ Narendra Modi tells outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari: Vice President-elect Venakiah Naidu said India was the best model for secularism.
- Court remands Chandigarh stalking case accused Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar to two days in police custody: They were arrested and charged with attempt to abduction, a non-bailable offence, on Wednesday.
- TTV Dinakaran says no one can remove him from the AIADMK after Amma faction rejects him from party post: The camp headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had said that his appointment as deputy general secretary had violated their guidelines
- Supreme Court pulls up CBSE for varying difficulty levels in Neet regional language papers: The apex judicial body has also observed that there must be a common question paper in the future.
- Maharashtra government tables Bill that will allow shops, hotels and theatres stay open 24x7: The Shops and Establishment Bill will enable competition with online businesses and create jobs.
- Centre asked to clarify whether Taj Mahal is a mausoleum or a Shiva temple: The issue has been the subject of various court cases, and is presented as an alternative narrative of history.
- SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2.5 billion in Flipkart: The news comes on the heels of the e-commerce giant’s failed merger talks with SoftBank-backed Snapdeal.
- Internet Archive and 2,500-odd websites blocked after Madras High Court orders on piracy: The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Lipstick under My Burkha had approached the court seeking a ban on these websites.
- Keeping married women out of the Army’s legal arm is hostile and discriminating, says Delhi High Court: The bench also questioned why women were not being recruited in the Territorial Army, which is mobilised during emergencies.
- Hyderabad court acquits all 10 accused in a 2005 suicide bombing case: The Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Court said the prosecution failed to prove the men guilty.