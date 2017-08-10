Outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari was given a warm farewell on his last day as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha by leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him for his services to the nation and said Ansari had done his best to uphold the Constitution, PTI reported.

“On behalf of the citizens and both Houses of Parliament, I express gratitude for the services you have rendered as vice president of the nation,” Modi said.

Referring to Ansari’s work with the Minority Commission and Aligarh Muslim University, Modi said his “work had remained limited in a particular area”, but that he had a “different kind of responsibility” in the past 10 years.

“Each moment, you had to remain confined to the Constitution, and you made a good effort,” the prime minister said. “There may have been some struggle within you [all these years], but from now onwards, you will not have to face this dilemma. You will have a feeling of freedom, and you will get an opportunity to work, think and talk according to your ideology.”

Modi said Ansari focused on West Asia during his diplomatic career and associated with the “same kind of atmosphere, same kind of ideology and same kind of people”. “I hope you will continue to guide the nation in moving forward on the path laid down by the Constitution,” he added, while joking that Ansari has kept himself physically fit.

Some members of the Rajya Sabha also appreciated Ansari’s decision to change the timing of the Question Hour from 11 am to 12 pm.

Ansari served two terms as vice president. His successor Venkaiah Naidu will take over as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Friday.