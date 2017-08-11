The big news: Venkaiah Naidu will be sworn in as the vice president today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Maharashtra government wants to make storing beef at home an offence again, and the Buxar district magistrate allegedly committed suicide.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘You will now feel free,’ Narendra Modi tells outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari: Vice President-elect Venakiah Naidu said India was the best model for secularism.
- Maharashtra government wants to make storing beef at home an offence again: In an appeal at the Supreme Court, the state has sought to revive a section of a law that will also allow the police to conduct searches for the meat in houses.
- Buxar district magistrate allegedly commits suicide in Ghaziabad: The Government Railway Police identified Mukesh Pandey from a note they found on his body on the tracks.
- Dinakaran claims his appointment did not violate AIADMK rules, accuses CM Palaniswami of cheating: He pointed out the affidavit the party filed with the Election Commission that endorsed his aunt Sasikala taking over the general secretary’s post.
- Every account named in the Panama Papers leak is being investigated, says Arun Jaitley: Hinting at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, the finance minister said no Indian would be punished without following a proper procedure.
- Parliamentary panel wants ‘altruistic’ replaced with ‘compensated’ in Surrogacy Bill: The members who tabled the recommendations in the Rajya Sabha said the practice helps surrogates build homes and educate their children.
- Donald Trump kicks up rhetoric on North Korea, warns of unmatched response if it attacks Guam: The US president also told China to step up and do more to pressure Pyongyang into ending its nuclear weapons program.
- RBI dividend to government reduces by half to Rs 30,569 crore: Economists believe the demonetisation drive increased the central bank’s expenses.
- Seven Indian writers make it to the longlist of DSC Prize for South Asian Literature this year: Three Pakistani writers, two Sri Lankan authors and an American writer based in India also feature in the list.
- Maharashtra government tables Bill that will allow shops, hotels and theatres stay open 24x7: The Shops and Establishment Bill will enable competition with online businesses and create jobs.