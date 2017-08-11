Ruth Pfau, a German doctor and nun who devoted her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, died on Thursday in Karachi. She was 87.

Often called Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, Pfau settled in the country in 1960 and founded the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi. She was instrumental in making Pakistan leprosy-free in 1996, reported Geo News. She was granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pfau may have been born in Germany, but her heart has always been in Pakistan. He added that a state funeral will be held on August 19 in recognition of her services, Reuters reported.

President Mamnoon Hussain also paid tribute to Pfau.