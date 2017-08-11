Indian markets opened lower on Friday against Thursday’s closing. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex traded 202.74 points lower at 31,328.59 at 10.33 am, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was down 65.65 points at 9,754.60.

Tata Motors continued to extend losses on both indices after its first quarter results announced on Wednesday failed to meet expectations. Its shares fell 1.93% on the Sensex and 1.74% on the Nifty.

Aurobindo Pharma, which pulled up Nifty’s pharma index on Thursday, continued to be the best performer on the index. Tech Mahindra, Gail India, Lupin and Infosys were the other top gainers in morning trade on the 50-share bourse. Hindalco, Vedanta Limited, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and ONGC were the biggest losers.

On the Sensex, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC and Cipla were the worst performers, besides Tata Motors. Infosys, Wipro, the State Bank of India, Lupin and Axis Bank were the only shares trading up on the BSE index.

The rupee opened at 64.21 a dollar as against Thursday’s close of 64.08. It touched a high of 64.27 – last seen on 26 July – before dropping to 64.26.