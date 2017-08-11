The Central Bureau of Investigation told a parliamentary panel on Friday that it may reopen the Bofors case, NDTV reported. The decision must, however, be approved by the law ministry.

The scam dates back to 1980s and 1990s when the Congress was in power with Rajiv Gandhi as the prime minister. The Indian government had signed a $1.4-billion (Rs 9,568 crore approximately) defence deal with Swedish arms manufacturer Bofors for 410 field howitzer guns, and a supply contract. Senior Congress politicians were found guilty of receiving kickbacks for the deal. Gandhi was also implicated in the case. It has haunted the Congress for decades.