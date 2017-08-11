United States President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will lead the American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in November. Trump tweeted on Thursday that Ivanka will use the conference as a way to “support women’s entrepreneurship globally”.

Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Twitter that he was looking forward to Ivanka Trump’s presence at the event. “The summit is a unique opportunity for bringing together entrepreneurs and start ups with global leaders,” Modi had said.

India and the United States will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad from November 28 to November 30.