A look at the headlines right now:

Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as the 13th vice president of India: He took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, among others. Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, Finance Ministry admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard. CBI says it may reopen Bofors case: Several court proceedings in the scandal had been quashed over the years. Your PF account will be transferred automatically when you change jobs if you have Aadhaar, says Centre: The facility will be provided starting September, the government said. Madras HC suspends convictions, sentences of seven accused Kumbakonam school tragedy: The court modified school founder Pulavar Palanisamy’s life sentence to time already served in prison. Delhi court bars the sale of a book investigating Ramdev’s past: The injunction has restrained Juggernaut from publishing ‘From Godman to Tycoon’ and Amazon and Flipkart from selling it. Narendra Modi warns BJP MPs on absenteeism in Parliament: The prime minister said party chief Amit Shah’s presence in the Rajya Sabha will end the ‘atmosphere of holidaying’. German doctor and nun Ruth Pfau, often called Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, dies at 87: She had dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in the country. Genetically altered pigs offer hope for animal-to-man organ transplants in the future: The experiments cleansed 37 pigs of viruses hiding in their DNA that could cause diseases in humans. 106-year-old fruit cake found in Antarctic hut is ‘almost edible’, say researchers: The conservators believe the cake was brought by British explorer Robert Falcon Scott during the Terra Nova expedition in 1910-1913.