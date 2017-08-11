The big news: Modi says Venkaiah Naidu will help Indian polity improve, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Finance Ministry said it will be hard to achieve the 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, and the CBI said it may reopen the Bofors case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as the 13th vice president of India: He took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, among others.
- Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, Finance Ministry admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard.
- CBI says it may reopen Bofors case: Several court proceedings in the scandal had been quashed over the years.
- Your PF account will be transferred automatically when you change jobs if you have Aadhaar, says Centre: The facility will be provided starting September, the government said.
- Madras HC suspends convictions, sentences of seven accused Kumbakonam school tragedy: The court modified school founder Pulavar Palanisamy’s life sentence to time already served in prison.
- Delhi court bars the sale of a book investigating Ramdev’s past: The injunction has restrained Juggernaut from publishing ‘From Godman to Tycoon’ and Amazon and Flipkart from selling it.
- Narendra Modi warns BJP MPs on absenteeism in Parliament: The prime minister said party chief Amit Shah’s presence in the Rajya Sabha will end the ‘atmosphere of holidaying’.
- German doctor and nun Ruth Pfau, often called Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, dies at 87: She had dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in the country.
- Genetically altered pigs offer hope for animal-to-man organ transplants in the future: The experiments cleansed 37 pigs of viruses hiding in their DNA that could cause diseases in humans.
- 106-year-old fruit cake found in Antarctic hut is ‘almost edible’, say researchers: The conservators believe the cake was brought by British explorer Robert Falcon Scott during the Terra Nova expedition in 1910-1913.