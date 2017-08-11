A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, Finance Ministry admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard. Sensex tanks 317 points, Nifty 109 points as US-North Korea tensions affect Asian markets: The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell over 560 points, and all other Asian indices also closed in red. Your PF account will be transferred automatically when you change jobs if you have Aadhaar, says Centre: The facility will be provided starting September, the government said. State Bank of India’s bad loans rose by Rs 75,000 crore in the last quarter: The bank’s NPA ratio worsened further to 9.97%, from 6.90% last quarter. Google cancels town hall meeting after employees’ questions get leaked: However, the company CEO addressed a coding event for girls later on Thursday. Amazon Prime Video’s India head Nitesh Kripalani quits, says report: During his tenure, he signed deals with various Indian film production companies and content makers. Ivanka Trump to lead American delegation at Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in November: The United States will co-host the event in Hyderabad from November 28 to November 30. RBI dividend to government reduces by half to Rs 30,569 crore: Economists believe the demonetisation drive increased the apex bank’s expenses.