The Indian Army on Friday launched a cordon and search operation for Al-Qaeda India chief Zakir Musa in Norpora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, ANI reported. Musa is currently trapped in the village in the Tral area, India Today reported.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet. Musa is the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Al-Qaeda’s new cell in Jammu and Kashmir. He had formerly led the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between locals and security forces in Tral. Several civilians pelted stones during their protests while security personnel resorted to using tear gas, the Greater Kashmir reported.

More details awaited.