Thirty children have died from encephalitis during the last 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh’s BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said on Friday, ANI reported. The oxygen supply was allegedly stopped after the hospital failed to clear the suppliers’ bill of Rs 67 lakh, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The supply of liquid oxygen was disrupted yesterday day due to pending payments. We had requested the suppliers not to disrupt supply,” Rautela said.

Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s constituency.

Supply of liquid oxygen was disrupted y'day due to pending payment. Requested suppliers not to disrupt supply: #Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2017

#Visuals: 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in last 48 hours at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/GZQRbAmfUx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2017 s