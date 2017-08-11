Uttar Pradesh: 30 children die in Gorakhpur hospital in 48 hours
The oxygen supply was allegedly stopped after the hospital failed to clear the suppliers’ bill of Rs 67 lakh.
Thirty children have died from encephalitis during the last 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh’s BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said on Friday, ANI reported. The oxygen supply was allegedly stopped after the hospital failed to clear the suppliers’ bill of Rs 67 lakh, the Hindustan Times reported.
“The supply of liquid oxygen was disrupted yesterday day due to pending payments. We had requested the suppliers not to disrupt supply,” Rautela said.
Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s constituency.