Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked from his post on Friday. Lyricist and screenplay writer Prasoon Joshi will take charge, reported the Economic Times.

Nihalani raked up several controversies during his tenure. Reports were doing the rounds for a couple of weeks that the Ministry of information and Broadcasting may replace Nihalani, according to The Times of India.

The other issue vagueness of the censor board rules, Patwardhan added. The rules are vague enough so that anybody can interpret them any way they like. The censor board certainly does not respect our constitutional guarantees. They have empowered themselves to become film editors and directors. They have set out to remake films.”

Nihalani had called Lipstick Under My Burkha a “lady-oriented” film, and after that he had objected to the use of the word ‘intercourse’ in one of trailers of Shahrukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

In July, the CBFC chief had ordered a ban on actors from being shown drinking or smoking on screen. He had said that actors who are looked up to by millions should set an example for the society, and that a movie where alcohol is essential to the plot will be given an “Adult” certificate.

However, Anand Patwardhan, whose acclaimed documentaries have been subjected to censorship in the past, said the problem goes far beyond Nihalani. “Censorship is a problem in itself, it has always been,” he told Scroll.in. “There was censorship earlier during Congress governments too, but there is a huge difference. I won 90% of my cases within the structure of the censor board, and rarely went to court. I could embarrass the government. But you cannot embarrass this government.”