A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pahlaj Nihalani removed as chief of Central Board of Film Certification: Lyricist and screenplay writer Prasoon Joshi will take charge.
  2. US military locked and loaded, says Donald Trump in latest warning to North Korea: Chinese state media said Beijing would not help North Korea if it attacked the United States.
  3. Nitish Kumar says Sharad Yadav free to decide where his loyalties lie: Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday invited Yadav to a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi.
  4. At least 30 children died in Gorakhpur hospital in 48 hoursThe oxygen supply was allegedly stopped after the hospital failed to clear the suppliers’ bill of Rs 67 lakh.  
  5. India’s industrial output contracts for the first time in four years: The contraction was mainly on account of a 0.4% fall in the manufacturing output.
  6. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case again on December 5: The three-judge bench was hearing 13 petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.  
  7. I am now an all-party man who is above politics, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He told the Opposition that he will ensure that they have a say when legislations are debated in Rajya Sabha, but the government will have its way.
  8. Army launches search operation for Al-Qaeda’s India cell chief Zakir Musa in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between locals and security forces in Tral area.
  9. Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, CEA Subramanian admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard.
  10. NHRC issues notice to Telangana government, DGP over alleged illegal detention of villagers: An internal police inquiry had corroborated the claims made by eight men who said they were tortured in police custody.  