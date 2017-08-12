United States President Donald Trump on Friday continued with his warnings against North Korea, saying Pyongyang will “truly regret” if it was to act against any US territory or allies, BBC reported. His threat comes after North Korea said it was examining a plan to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam with medium- to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles.

“If he [Kim Jong Un] utters one threat in the form of an overt threat…with respect to Guam or any place else that is an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast,” Trump said.

The US president, who was speaking at his golf resort in New Jersey, said he hoped that Pyongyang will understand the gravity of his statements. “Those words are very, very easy to understand.”

Earlier on Friday, Trump had said that the US military was ready to respond in case North Korea chooses to “act unwisely”. “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

On August 9, Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. Trump also told China to step up, and do more to pressure North Korea into ending its nuclear weapons programme.