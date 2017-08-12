A look at the headlines right now:

At least 30 children died in 48 hours in Gorakhpur hospital after oxygen supply failed: The supply was allegedly stopped after Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital failed to clear the bills of Rs 67 lakh. Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: The president said he hoped that Kim Jong Un will understand the gravity of his statement. More than 3.5 lakh people affected in fresh wave of floods in Assam: The Meteorological Department has predicted incessant downpour over the next four days. Uttar Pradesh government asks madrasas to videograph Independence Day celebrations this year: The circular has not gone down well, with most of the madrasas calling it an attempt to test their patriotism. Pahlaj Nihalani removed as chief of Central Board of Film Certification: Lyricist and screenplay writer Prasoon Joshi will take charge. Nitish Kumar says Sharad Yadav free to decide where his loyalties lie: Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday invited Yadav to a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi. Rajya Sabha recorded 80% productivity, Lok Sabha worked 77.9% of scheduled hours of the Monsoon session: Union minister Ananth Kumar said ample time was devoted to discuss important issues. Unusual cash deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore made during demonetisation, reveals RBI research paper: The note ban was said to be a move to curb black money and corruption. I am now an all-party man who is above politics, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He told the Opposition that he will ensure that they have a say when legislations are debated in Rajya Sabha, but the government will have its way. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case again on December 5: The three-judge bench was hearing 13 petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.