The big news: 30 children die after lack of oxygen in Gorakhpur hospital, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said North Korea will regret attacking the US, and over 3.55 lakh people were affected in 15 districts of Assam in fresh floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 30 children died in 48 hours in Gorakhpur hospital after oxygen supply failed: The supply was allegedly stopped after Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital failed to clear the bills of Rs 67 lakh.
- Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: The president said he hoped that Kim Jong Un will understand the gravity of his statement.
- More than 3.5 lakh people affected in fresh wave of floods in Assam: The Meteorological Department has predicted incessant downpour over the next four days.
- Uttar Pradesh government asks madrasas to videograph Independence Day celebrations this year: The circular has not gone down well, with most of the madrasas calling it an attempt to test their patriotism.
- Pahlaj Nihalani removed as chief of Central Board of Film Certification: Lyricist and screenplay writer Prasoon Joshi will take charge.
- Nitish Kumar says Sharad Yadav free to decide where his loyalties lie: Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday invited Yadav to a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi.
- Rajya Sabha recorded 80% productivity, Lok Sabha worked 77.9% of scheduled hours of the Monsoon session: Union minister Ananth Kumar said ample time was devoted to discuss important issues.
- Unusual cash deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore made during demonetisation, reveals RBI research paper: The note ban was said to be a move to curb black money and corruption.
- I am now an all-party man who is above politics, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He told the Opposition that he will ensure that they have a say when legislations are debated in Rajya Sabha, but the government will have its way.
- Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case again on December 5: The three-judge bench was hearing 13 petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.