The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the central government’s notification banning the sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, Hindustan Times. The apex court asked if the Centre’s cattle rules regulated the livestock market – a power that only the state governments enjoy.

According to the notification, a seller has to certify that the animal they bought will not be sold for slaughter. It also requires the seller to submit an assurance that the animal will not be sold for at least six months after purchase.

“Doesn’t this restrict a person from carrying out trade?” the bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked. “The moment you make the submission that they are to regulate market, you are in trouble. What you can do is to issue guidelines to prevent cruelty of animals, but not have a regime to control markets.”

However, the apex court bench vacated its stay on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Case of Property Animals Rules 2017), PTI reported. It also refused to interfere with the Madras High Court’s stay order on the provision’s of Centre’s notification.