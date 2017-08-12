A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition demands resignations of CM Adityanath, health minister over Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: On Saturday, the toll rose to 63 after three more children died. BJP chief Amit Shah invites Nitish Kumar to join the NDA government: The two leaders had met at Shah’s residence on Friday. Indian Army deploys additional troops along China border amid Sikkim standoff, says reports: Several units deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are believed to have been placed under the ‘No War No Peace’ mode. Jharkhand government bans Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar’s book on Adivasis: Chief Minister Raghubar Das also initiated legal action against the Sahitya Akademi award winning writer. Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: The president said he hoped that Kim Jong Un will understand the gravity of his statement. Women hold Bekhauf Azaadi March in Chandigarh to assert their right to access public spaces: The rally began at 11 pm from Rose Garden and passed through the geri route, which is considered unsafe for women. Uttar Pradesh government asks madrasas to videograph Independence Day celebrations this year: The circular has not gone down well, with most of the madrasas calling it an attempt to test their patriotism. Police summon actress Oviya over allegations of suicide attempt on the ‘Bigg Boss’ show: The actress was seen immersing herself in a pool in one of the episodes, sparking reports that she was trying to kill herself. No talks on AIADMK merger, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after meeting Modi in Delhi: The Panneerselvam camp submitted an application to the Election Commission seeking to nullify the appointment of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala from the party. Maharashtra CM rejects Industries Minister Subhash Desai’s offer to resign over corruption charges: Devendra Fadnavis said an investigation will be conducted against the Shiv Sena leader.