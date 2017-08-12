The Bihar School Education Board declared its results for the Intermediate or Class 12 arts, science, commerce and vocational compartmental examinations in record time, reported the Hindustan Times on Saturday. The pass percentage this year was 71.36%, compared to 40.43% last year, with 93,295 of the 1,30,741 candidates who appeared clearing the examination.

“For the first time in the history of the BSEB, the results of compartmental examination have been declared within one month after the examination,” BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said. “The examination was conducted between July 3 and 13 this year. Last year, the results were declared on December 22. In the years 2015, 2014 and 2013, the results were declared in the month of October.”

Kishor said the results may have been declared early this year because of the computerised system the BSEB adopted.

Out of the 93,295 students who passed the examination, 6,517 passed with first division, 73,977 with second and 12, 801 with third division. More female candidates - 48,878 - passed as compared to male candidates - 44,417.

Candidates can check their results for this year on: www.interresult.bsebbihar.comand www.biharboard.ac.in



The 2016 Bihar board topper scam

An education scam marred the Bihar board’s reputation in 2016, after India Today posted a video of an interview with Class 12 arts topper Ruby Rai, who scored 90% but claimed that political science was subject about the “preparation of food”. Similarly, student Saurabh Shreshtha could not answer basic questions about the science subjects he topped in.

Subsequently, Bihar ordered a re-exam for 14 toppers on June 3, but Ruby Rai did not show up. She later failed the retest, and was arrested. The forensic science laboratory investigating the scandal said in January 2017 that experts wrote Ruby Rai’s examination papers.