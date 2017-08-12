The world’s oldest man, Yisrael Kristal from Israel, died at the age of 113 on Friday, The Times of Israel reported. Kristal, who lived in Haifa city of Israel, was a survivor of the Holocaust.

Kristal, born on September 15, 1903, was confined to a ghetto in Poland during the Nazi occupation of that country in the second World War. Later on, he was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp, as well as other Nazi-run camps. His first wife and two sons died in the Holocaust. Kristal married another Holocaust survivor after the war and moved to Israel in 1950, where he ran a confectionery business.

In 2016, the Guinness Book of World Records had recognised Kristal as the oldest man alive. Following his death, he is likely to be succeeded as the oldest man alive by Francisco Núñez Olivera, 112, of Spain.