A white nationalist rally turned violent in the city of Charlottesville, United States, on Saturday, with a car ramming into a number of people who were protesting peacefully against the demonstration. Two police officers were later killed while trying to assist in operations to quell the violence, after their helicopter crashed.

The police have arrested a man they believe drove the car, which killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 19 others, Guardian reported. Col Martin Kumer, the Superintendent of Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, said that 20-year-old James Fields of Ohio has been charged with second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared an emergency and halted the rally, while United States President Donald Trump said “many sides” were involved in the incident. His comments were criticised for not specifically denouncing the white supremacists while condemning the “display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides”.