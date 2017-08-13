An explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta on Saturday left 15 people dead and 32 others injured, among them both members of the armed forces and civilians. The suspected suicide blast targeted an Army vehicle in the Pishon Stop area.

Among those killed, eight were security personnel, and another 10 were among those wounded, Dawn reported. An emergency was subsequently declared in the city. No one has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

The government of Balochistan, where Quetta is located, denied that there had been a lapse in security. However, a number of such attacks have taken place in the city over the past few months. At least 14 people were killed in a similar bombing in the Shuhada Chowk area in June.

The attack came two days before Pakistan’s Independence Day, August 14.