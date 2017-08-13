The big news: Adityanath says encephalitis caused the Gorakhpur deaths, and nine other stories
Other headlines: A woman died as a white nationalist rally in the US turned violent, and an explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta killed 15 people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath orders inquiry into oxygen supplier’s role in Gorakhpur deaths case: Opposition leaders said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Health Minister should resign.
- Car drives into counter-protestors at white nationalist rally in US, kills woman: Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ohio who was driving the car.
- At least 15 dead after attack on Army truck in Pakistan: There were several civilians among those killed.
- Two soldiers killed, 3 injured after gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The gunfight is still on.
- World’s oldest man and Holocaust survivor Yisrael Kristal dies at 113, say reports: Kristal married another Holocaust survivor after the second World War and moved to Israel in 1950.
- Floods maroon 6,000 people in Tripura: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a rescue team had evacuated 729 people so far from Ashram Chamani Colony in west Tripura district.
- Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country.
- Chandigarh court remands Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar in 14 days’ judicial custody in stalking case: The court had on August 10 sent the duo to two-day police custody.
- China’s Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump to exercise restraint when dealing with North Korea standoff: The Chinese President said that it was in the interests of both Beijing and Washington to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
- Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade crushes child to death in Lalmusa: The boy’s father lost consciousness following the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.