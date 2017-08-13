A look at the headlines right now:

Adityanath orders inquiry into oxygen supplier’s role in Gorakhpur deaths case: Opposition leaders said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Health Minister should resign. Car drives into counter-protestors at white nationalist rally in US, kills woman: Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ohio who was driving the car. At least 15 dead after attack on Army truck in Pakistan: There were several civilians among those killed. Two soldiers killed, 3 injured after gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The gunfight is still on. World’s oldest man and Holocaust survivor Yisrael Kristal dies at 113, say reports: Kristal married another Holocaust survivor after the second World War and moved to Israel in 1950. Floods maroon 6,000 people in Tripura: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a rescue team had evacuated 729 people so far from Ashram Chamani Colony in west Tripura district. Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country. Chandigarh court remands Vikas Barala, Ashish Kumar in 14 days’ judicial custody in stalking case: The court had on August 10 sent the duo to two-day police custody. China’s Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump to exercise restraint when dealing with North Korea standoff: The Chinese President said that it was in the interests of both Beijing and Washington to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade crushes child to death in Lalmusa: The boy’s father lost consciousness following the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.