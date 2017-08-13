A massive landslide hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday night, killing at least five people and injuring many. Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister G S Bali said that they fear around 50 people were washed away, The Times of India reported.

Bali said that two Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses – both from Manali – were trapped under boulders. Teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force have been called in and have been working on rescuing those still trapped since 2 am on Sunday, he said.

“Three vehicles were stranded after the landslide. A bus had also rolled down to nearly 800 meters from the National Highway, and four people have been rescued from the debris,” Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Sandeep Kadam told ANI. He added that rain was hampering the rescue efforts.