An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck off the coast of Indonesian island Sumatra on Sunday morning. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 35 km and at a distance of 74 km west of the city of Bengkulu, AP reported. It was even felt in Singapore, almost 600 km from the epicentre. There was no threat of a tsunami, the agency said.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that the quake was felt for about 10 seconds in coastal cities. Power outages were reported in some areas, but no structural damage was reported.