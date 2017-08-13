A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Liquid supply of oxygen restored, Adityanath reaches Gorakhpur hospital: Another child died of encephalitis on Sunday morning.
  2. Car drives into counter-protestors at white nationalist rally in US, kills woman: Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ohio who was driving the car.
  3. Two soldiers, 3 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed after gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: Three other Army men were also injured in the encounter.
  4. At least five killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, many more feared dead: Teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force have been called in for rescue operations.
  5. Gau rakshaks in Maharashtra will soon be given ‘identity cards’ by the VHP: The organisation said this was an effort to distinguish anti-social elements from genuine ‘cow protection volunteers’.  
  6. At least 15 dead after attack on Army truck in Quetta, Pakistan: There were several civilians among those killed.
  7. CBI arrests Kailash Agarwal of Varun Industries, which owes more than Rs 2,500 crore, TOI reports: Agarwal and his business partner Kiran Mehta allegedly owed bank and lenders about Rs 2,500 crore.  
  8. Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Sumatra island in Indonesia: Though it was felt as far as 600 km away in Singapore, there was no threat of a tsunami.
  9. Floods maroon 6,000 people in Tripura: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a rescue team had evacuated 729 people so far from Ashram Chamani Colony in west Tripura district.
  10. Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country.