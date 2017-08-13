Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said that a team of doctors from Delhi had arrived at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur district to look into the deaths of more than 60 children at the institute. He had said that the children had died of encephalitis, though reports had alleged that they had died after a shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital.

“The matter will be investigated thoroughly,” Adityanath said. “The guilty in medical services will be given exemplary punishment.”

The chief minister also invited the media to the hospital to report on the facts as they are. He said the reporters and photographers will have access to the hospital wards.

“A special team has been constituted to investigate the deaths,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned over the children’s deaths in Gorakhpur, and the Centre is ready to help the Uttar Pradesh government.”

Calling it a “fight against encephalitis”, Adityanath said more than 90 lakh children are vaccinated for encephalitis. “Nobody can be more sensitive towards those children than me,” he added. “This is my fourth visit to BRD Hospital.”

Oxygen supply restored

Despite all the attention to the incident, the hospital was still ordering liquid oxygen cylinders as of Sunday morning. An operator in the oxygen supply department told Scroll.in that the liquid oxygen supply to the hospital has been restored. The tank was filled in the early hours of the morning. In the wards, nurses said they were using a combination of piped oxygen and cylinders on Sunday.