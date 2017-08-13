The hospital where more than 60 children died in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district appointed a new nodal officer at the Department of Pediatrics on Sunday, ANI reported. Bhupendra Sharma’s appointment at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital came after Dr Kafeel Khan was sacked from the post on Saturday.

Khan is believed to have saved more than a hundred children by collecting oxygen cylinders from a number of nursing homes after supply at the BRD College and Hospital was allegedly disrupted. However, the state government had refuted these reports and said that the children had died of encephalitis.

PK Singh, the principal of Rajkiya Medical College in Ambedkar Nagar, was given the additional charge of BRD Medical College and Hospital, after Rajeev Mishra was fired from the post.

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said Mishra had been made a scapegoat in the case, reported PTI. The Uttar Pradesh government has faced criticism since the children’s deaths came to light.

“By making the college principal a scapegoat, the state government is trying to absolve itself of all responsibility,” Mayawati said. Mishra

The state government had suspended Mishra on Saturday. He had later resigned taking “moral responsibility” for the deaths of the children admitted to the hospital’s paediatric ward. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has said the matter will be thoroughly investigated.