The big news: Adityanath says won’t spare the guilty in Gorakhpur deaths, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: There are 200 Indians stranded in Nepal because of floods, and 45 bodies were recovered from the debris after a landslide in Himachal’s Mandi.
- A special team will investigate the Gorakhpur hospital deaths, says CM Adityanath: The BRD Medical College and Hospital appointed a new nodal officer for its pediatrics department.
- 200 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal because of floods and landslides: At least 49 people were killed and 17 reported missing in various parts of the country in the past three days.
- 45 bodies recovered after massive landslide in Himachal’s Mandi district: Teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescuing those trapped in the debris.
- Celebrate Independence Day like you always have, West Bengal government tells schools: The state issued a circular to educational institutes days after the HRD Ministry gave directions specifying what events should be organised.
- Villagers claim ONGC pipeline in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district developed fourth leak in 45 days: The alleged that company officials did not arrive to fix the pipe, which lies below an irrigation canal, for at least six hours.
- No matter where you sit, restaurants that have both air-conditioned, non-AC areas will levy 18% GST: The Central Board of Excise and Customs clarified that completely non-AC establishments will charge a rate of 12% on food bills.
- Centre agrees to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet for a year if it passes an Ordinance: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the order must specify that the exemption was to help rural students get admission in government medical colleges.
- Android O will be the last OS update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T: The company will continue to release security patch upgrades for the ‘foreseeable future’.
- Doctor and Sahitya Award-winning writer Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar suspended from service: The order came allegedly because he had not taken the government’s permission before writing his book ‘The Adivasi Will Not Dance’, which was banned on Friday.