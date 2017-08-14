At least 17 people were killed and eight others wounded after gunmen attacked a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, on Sunday night, Al-Jazeera reported. Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou confirmed the toll on Monday morning.

Witnesses said three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside the restaurant around 9.30 pm. The security forces reached the spot after receiving reports of shots being fired near the upscale Turkish restaurant Aziz Istanbul in Ouagadougou.

“We evacuated 11 people but one of them, a Turk, died on arriving at the hospital,” a paramedic told AFP. The others hospitalised were reported to be in a critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, it is suspected that the attack could be the work of one of the affiliates of al-Qaeda, reported BBC.

In January 2016, a similar attack at a nearby cafe had left 30 people dead.