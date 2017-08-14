A look at the headlines right now:

Forty-six killed, several injured in landslide on Mandi–Pathankot national highway in Himachal Pradesh: Some other vehicles were also hit by the landslide, which was triggered by a cloud burst, said unidentified officials. Sacking only the Gorakhpur hospital principal is wrong, says Indian Medical Association: Association president KK Aggarwal called it an administrative failure, and added that everyone should be held accountable. At least 17 dead as gunmen open fire outside Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso: The attack is suspected to be the handiwork of an al-Qaeda affiliate. Man arrested for allegedly pushing off woman from fourth floor for resisting rape attempt: Deepak, who works at a five-star hotel and happens to be the woman’s former colleague, has been booked for sexual assault, attempt to murder and kidnapping. At least 200 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal because of floods and landslides: At least 49 people were killed and 17 reported missing in various parts of the country in the past three days. Centre agrees to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet for a year if it passes an Ordinance: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the order must specify that the exemption was to help rural students get admission in government medical colleges. No matter where you sit, restaurants that have both air-conditioned, non-AC areas will levy 18% GST: The Central Board of Excise and Customs clarified that completely non-AC establishments will charge a rate of 12% on food bills. Doctor and Sahitya Award-winning writer Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar suspended from service: The order came allegedly because he had not taken the government’s permission before writing his book ‘The Adivasi Will Not Dance’, which was banned on Friday. Celebrate Independence Day like you always have, West Bengal government tells schools: The state issued a circular to educational institutes days after the HRD Ministry gave directions specifying what events should be organised. Android O will be the last OS update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T: The company will continue to release security patch upgrades for the ‘foreseeable future’.