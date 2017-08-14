The big news: At least 46 killed in Himachal Pradesh landslide, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The IMA has called the Gorakhpur tragedy an administrative failure, and 17 people were killed as gunmen attacked a restaurant in Burkina Faso.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Forty-six killed, several injured in landslide on Mandi–Pathankot national highway in Himachal Pradesh: Some other vehicles were also hit by the landslide, which was triggered by a cloud burst, said unidentified officials.
- Sacking only the Gorakhpur hospital principal is wrong, says Indian Medical Association: Association president KK Aggarwal called it an administrative failure, and added that everyone should be held accountable.
- At least 17 dead as gunmen open fire outside Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso: The attack is suspected to be the handiwork of an al-Qaeda affiliate.
- Man arrested for allegedly pushing off woman from fourth floor for resisting rape attempt: Deepak, who works at a five-star hotel and happens to be the woman’s former colleague, has been booked for sexual assault, attempt to murder and kidnapping.
- At least 200 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal because of floods and landslides: At least 49 people were killed and 17 reported missing in various parts of the country in the past three days.
- Centre agrees to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet for a year if it passes an Ordinance: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the order must specify that the exemption was to help rural students get admission in government medical colleges.
- No matter where you sit, restaurants that have both air-conditioned, non-AC areas will levy 18% GST: The Central Board of Excise and Customs clarified that completely non-AC establishments will charge a rate of 12% on food bills.
- Doctor and Sahitya Award-winning writer Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar suspended from service: The order came allegedly because he had not taken the government’s permission before writing his book ‘The Adivasi Will Not Dance’, which was banned on Friday.
- Celebrate Independence Day like you always have, West Bengal government tells schools: The state issued a circular to educational institutes days after the HRD Ministry gave directions specifying what events should be organised.
- Android O will be the last OS update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T: The company will continue to release security patch upgrades for the ‘foreseeable future’.