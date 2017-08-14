Ten people were killed in Assam on Sunday as heavy rain worsened the flood scenario in the state. The deluge has claimed 15 lives in the past four days and displaced more than 23 lakh people, reported NDTV.

The rail link to North East India from rest of the country has also been severed. NH-37, which is completely flooded, has cut off North Assam from the rest of the state. Over 80% of the Kaziranga National Park is also flooded, .

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called the second wave of the deluge the “worst floods in decades”, reported the Hindustan Times. At least 84 people had died in the floods in July.

“The situation is bad,” Assam Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia told The Indian Express. “Though the water level is receding slightly in North Assam, it rose throughout Sunday in Central and Lower Assam. The national highway is submerged in several places in Kaziranga and Kaliabor. We held a meeting with Army, Air Force and NDRF officers in Guwahati on Sunday and asked them to help whenever required.”

#AssamFloods: Heavy rains trigger floods in Himalayan region, water level rising in Brahmaputra &other rivers, visuals from Dibrugarh (13/8) pic.twitter.com/K2RWug6n3C — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2017

Floods in Bihar

Meanwhile, the deluge in Bihar’s Katihar has cut off the lone rail link to the North Eastern.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the north eastern part of Bihar is flooded because heavy rain in the upper reaches of Nepal had cause the water level in the Tapti and Mahananda rivers to rise. Nearly 320 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state.

“The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Bihar to help the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected region of the state,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Sunday.