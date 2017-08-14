The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Monday rose 236.95 points in the morning session to trade at 31,450.54 at 11.31 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty rose 76.55 points to 9,787.35 at 11.33 am.

The markets broke their five-session losing streak even though it was announced on Friday that India’s industrial output for June had declined by 0.1%, the first contraction in four years.

Mixed sentiment in other Asian markets helped the Sensex rise, reported Mint. Realty, metal and infrastructure stocks were all trading up in the morning session. Among the shares that helped the markets recover were Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Coal India.

Other Asian markets had a mixed morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index lost heavily, but the Shanghai SE Composite Index and the Hong Kong Hang Seng traded in green. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose by more than 280 points.

The Indian rupee traded 15 paise down at 64.11 to the dollar at 11.42 am on Monday.