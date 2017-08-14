A Meghalaya woman was asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club on June 25 because she was wearing a round-neck t-shirt and not a traditional jainsem, said an inquiry report, according to The Hindu. The club had formed a three-member committee headed by Justice Mukul Mugdal to investigate the controversial incident.

On June 25, Tailin Lyngdoh (pictured above) was allegedly asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club for wearing “a maid’s uniform”. She had gone to the club along with her employer Nivedita Barthakur, an entrepreneur and advisor to the Assam government, after being invited for lunch by a club member. However, 15-20 minutes into the lunch, two club officials had allegedly told her to vacate the place as she looked like a “dustbin”. Lyngdoh was in a jainsem, a dress indigenous Khasi women wear in her state. The woman had claimed she had been racially abused further.

Later, club president Siddharth Shriram had regretted about the incident. “We sincerely regret any inadvertent and unintended embarrassment that may have been caused to you by the employees of the Club,” he wrote in a letter to Lyngdoh on August 4.