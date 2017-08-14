The big news: SC rejects plea seeking special inquiry into Gorakhpur deaths, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 46 were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, and Omar Abdullah said people of J&K will feel unsafe if Article 35A was repealed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT inquiry into the death of 63 children in Gorakhpur: The chief justice asked the petitioner to approach a High Court as Adityanath was ‘personally taking interest’ in the matter.
- At least 46 killed, several injured in landslide on Mandi–Pathankot national highway in Himachal Pradesh: Vehicles were also hit by the mudslide, which was triggered by a cloud burst, said unidentified officials.
- Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 35A will not help any region of Jammu and Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah: However, the former chief minister said the Hurriyat Conference had no say in the matter as it does not believe in the Constitution.
- Bombay High Court puts Sahara’s Aamby Valley up for auction at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore: Royale Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius-based investor, had said that it wanted to invest Rs 10,700 crore in the property.
- Suspending only the hospital principal in the Gorakhpur case is wrong, says Indian Medical Association: Its chief, KK Aggarwal, said an administrative failure had caused the children’s deaths, and that everyone should be held accountable.
- At least 17 dead as gunmen open fire outside Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, Bukina Faso: The attack is suspected to be the handiwork of an al-Qaeda affiliate.
- International community must play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue, says Pakistan PM: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for constructive relations with all the countries, especially with its neighbours, on the basis of ‘sovereign equality’.
- Ten die as heavy rain continues in Assam, Kaziranga under water: The deluge in Bihar’s Katihar has cut off the lone rail link to the North Eastern region.
- Seven arrests after Bihar government funds allegedly siphoned off to non-profit: The Bhagalpur district administration’s FIR claims that the money meant to acquire land was embezzled into the accounts of an organisation for women.
- Markets break five-session losing streak despite low industrial output figures for June: Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India were among the stocks that helped Sensex and Nifty recover.