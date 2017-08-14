A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT inquiry into the death of 63 children in Gorakhpur: The chief justice asked the petitioner to approach a High Court as Adityanath was ‘personally taking interest’ in the matter. At least 46 killed, several injured in landslide on Mandi–Pathankot national highway in Himachal Pradesh: Vehicles were also hit by the mudslide, which was triggered by a cloud burst, said unidentified officials. Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 35A will not help any region of Jammu and Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah: However, the former chief minister said the Hurriyat Conference had no say in the matter as it does not believe in the Constitution. Bombay High Court puts Sahara’s Aamby Valley up for auction at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore: Royale Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius-based investor, had said that it wanted to invest Rs 10,700 crore in the property. Suspending only the hospital principal in the Gorakhpur case is wrong, says Indian Medical Association: Its chief, KK Aggarwal, said an administrative failure had caused the children’s deaths, and that everyone should be held accountable.

At least 17 dead as gunmen open fire outside Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou, Bukina Faso: The attack is suspected to be the handiwork of an al-Qaeda affiliate. International community must play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue, says Pakistan PM: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called for constructive relations with all the countries, especially with its neighbours, on the basis of ‘sovereign equality’. Ten die as heavy rain continues in Assam, Kaziranga under water: The deluge in Bihar’s Katihar has cut off the lone rail link to the North Eastern region. Seven arrests after Bihar government funds allegedly siphoned off to non-profit: The Bhagalpur district administration’s FIR claims that the money meant to acquire land was embezzled into the accounts of an organisation for women. Markets break five-session losing streak despite low industrial output figures for June: Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India were among the stocks that helped Sensex and Nifty recover.