Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed the merger of the two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions, reported The Times of India. “Panneerselvam and Modi discussed all the major matters affecting the state. The meeting went on smoothly,” said AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan.

Maitreyan, former state minister KP Munusamy and former Rajya Sabha member Manoj Pandian were present at the meeting, which lasted for over 30 minutes.

On August 11, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami had met Modi. Panneerselvam failed to secure a meeting with the prime minister that day and left New Delhi. Palaniswami had stressed that the topic of merger of the two warring factions of the party was not discussed with the prime minister.

The meeting between Modi and Panneerselvam happened even as AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said he will answer all questions relating to the party and him at an MG Ramachandran centenary function near Madurai. On August 10, the AIADMK (Amma) faction had rejected Dinakaran as its Deputy General Secretary.

Dinakaran on Monday claimed that he never called the Tamil Nadu chief minister “Palaniswami 420”. “I just said the action of passing a resolution against me by the chief minister and party leaders was 420,” he said. But I have no fear of saying that the chief minister is ‘420’.”