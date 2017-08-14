Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor on Sunday summoned a group of Twitter users who have been charged with threatening the society’s safety by participating in online extremism, Saudi Gazette reported. Those who were summoned have been prosecuted with criminal offences of harming public order by tweeting anti-Shi’ite comments.

Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Muajab said any material, performance or action that threatens the safety of the society will be charged by the prosecution. He said while the public prosecution respects the freedom of opinion and protects it, his office will take action against anyone who promotes hatred and sectarianism and misleads the public opinion, Reuters reported.