A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

  1. Markets break five-session losing streak – Sensex up 235.44 points, Nifty gains 83.35: Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers on both indices.
  2. Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase.   
  3. Bombay High Court puts Sahara’s Aamby Valley up for auction at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore: Royale Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius-based investor, had said that it wanted to invest Rs 10,700 crore in the property. 
  4. Nitin Gadkari wants an Air India unit to be kept out of the disinvestment process: He has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to keep the Air India Engineering Services Limited unit separately.   
  5. Snapdeal, India Mart get notices for allegedly selling wildlife products: The e-commerce firms allegedly sold items like ‘hattha-jodi’ and ‘siyar-singhi’, made out of wild animals’ limbs, on their portals.   
  6. NCLT approves Reliance Communications-Aircel merger, Brookfield Towers sale: The tribunal overruled the objections of Bharti Airtel, GTL and Ericsson in the case.
  7. Trade war likely, prepare for its consequences, Chinese state media warns India: The Global Times urged Chinese firms to “reconsider the risks” of investing in India.