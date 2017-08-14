A Delhi court on Monday sent four Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, to jail for 14 days in a terror funding case, PTI reported.

Duty magistrate Pankaj Sharma’s order came after the National Investigation Agency submitted that Shah, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Nayeem Khan were no longer needed for interrogation.

On August 4, a Delhi court had extended the National Investigation Agency’s custody of these four men by ten days, and sent three other separatist leaders – Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Bitta Karatay – to judicial custody for a month.

On July 24, the agency had arrested all seven Kashmiri separatists for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. In June, the agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Kashmir has seen over a year of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on July 8, 2016.