Continuous rain showers in parts of the country have resulted in floods in several states, including Bihar, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal.

At least 10 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the villages of Bihar following floods triggered by incessant rains, NDTV reported. Over ten lakh people were affected in the Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar districts in the last two days, IANS reported.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the north eastern part of Bihar is flooded because heavy rain in the upper reaches of Nepal had cause the water level in the Tapti and Mahananda rivers to rise. Nearly 320 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state.

A man carries grains on a banana raft in Araria district of Bihar on Monday. PTI Photo

Flooded streets in Champaran district of Bihar. PTI Photo

The inundated Bahadurganj district in Bihar. IANS

Road and rail operations were affected in north Bengal on Monday as the flood situation in the region worsened in the last 48 hours. At least seven districts in the area have been cut off from the other parts of the country.

More than three lakh people have been marooned in Cooch Behar and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, reported Hindustan Times.

Rescue personnel evacuating villagers in West Bengal's Alipurduar city on Sunday. Bikram Sashanker/HT Photo

Flood waters outside Malda Medical College and Hospital. PTI Photo

Rescue personnel in a flood affected village in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday. PTI Photo

The toll after the second wave of floods in Assam went up to 99 on Monday as the deluge continued to hit the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warned that the situation is likely to worsen as the water level in the Brahmaputra and 10 other rivers was above the danger mark in at least 15 places.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited the flood-affected areas in Dibrugarh district on Sunday, has called the second wave of the deluge the “worst floods in decades”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up Sonowal, and assured all possible help to the state government in handling the crisis, said an official government release.

The Rajaduwar Ghat in Guwahati submerged by the flooded Brahmaputra river in on Sunday. PTI Photo.

People collect water pouches in flood-affected Lakhimpur district in Assam. Biju Boro/AFP Photo

A man wading through flooded street in Tripura's capital Agartala. Arindam Dey/AFP Photo.

The train services coming from the Northeast were cancelled following the deluge. “Heavy rainfall in the last 72 hours in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and other Northeast states has resulted in railway operations being severely hampered as rain water has inundated railway tracks at several places in Katihar and Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway,” Pranav Jyoti Sharma, Northeast Frontier Railway’s chief public relations officer, said, according to PTI.