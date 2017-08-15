Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unfurled the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 71st Independence Day.

Delhi: PM Modi unfurls the tricolor at Red Fort #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RQBXlsFKe8 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/cqarSUFqBT — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

Here are the highlights of his speech:

The country is celebrating Janmashtami today along with the Independence Day.

We are thankful for our enriched traditions and culture. We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India’s freedom.

We are celebrating the centenary of the Champaran Movement and the Sabarmati Ashram.

In the last few days, many children have died in hospitals. The people of India have stood by the families of the children.

We should take the country forward and resolve to build a “New India”. We know the power of unity. Several people united with Mahatma Gandhi in the fight for independence.

There is no one big or small in our country, everybody is equal. We can bring about a positive change in the nation together.

In this independent India, the security of the nation is natural concern for everyone. Any security personnel, anyone in the uniform forces, has fulfilled their duties in protecting the country.

Those who have indulged in corruption by cheating the poor, cannot have a good night’s sleep. The government has seized Rs 800 crore black money from those people who have been evading the law for a long time.

The nation has come together to support GST that has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Good governance is about the quick simplification of processes.

The world is with India in combating militancy. India’s stature in the world is rising. We will not be soft on militancy or militants.

The country’s security is a concern for everyone. Our security forces have proved themselves by fulfilling their duties.

The Kashmir issue will not be resolved by militancy, but only by embracing all Kashmiris.

Security was tightened in the national Capital, especially around the Red Fort. Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, PTI reported. Around 9,100 police personnel alone have been stationed at the Red Fort.

At least 11 Parakram Vans, with National Security Guard-trained commandos, have been deployed at the Red Fort and other two dozen have been stationed in other areas of the city. “The area will be multi-tier security checks in place for people coming to the area,” an unidentified police official told PTI.