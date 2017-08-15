The big news: Everybody is equal, says Modi in Independence Day speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Hizbul Mujahideen named Mohammad bin Qasim its new chief in Kashmir, and Amit Shah said the Gorakhpur incident was not first of its kind.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India stood by the families of children who died in Gorakhpur, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech: Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the national Capital.
- Hizbul Mujahideen appoints Mohammad bin Qasim its new commander in Kashmir: He was elevated to the post a day after Yaseen Yattoo alias Mehmood Ghaznavi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.
- Gorakhpur incident is a mistake that happened at some level, says Amit Shah: The BJP president ruled out demands for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s resignation.
- BJP leaders in Ranchi stop economist Jean Dreze’s speech on communalism: He had argued that it was the most dangerous when the state itself created antagonism between communities.
- Britain’s Big Ben to remain silent till 2021 while it gets renovated: The 19th century bell will, however, chime for important events such as New Year’s Eve.
- Maneka Gandhi asks Centre to ban Blue Whale challenge from social media: The women and child development minister also urged parents to ensure their children did not participate in such online activities.
- Four employees of Bengaluru firm arrested for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode: The company provided data services to Star India.
- Supreme Court reinstates lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram: The Bharatiya Janata Party had challenged the Madras High Court’s order suspending the lookout notice against the Congress politician.
- 21 JD(U) leaders, believed to be Sharad Yadav loyalists, suspended for anti-party activities: Former state minister Ramai Ram was also removed from the party.
- Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase and also helped the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its key rates by 25 basis points in August.