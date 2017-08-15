The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday night detained 250 Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing workers in Srinagar who were planning to carry out a Tiranga Rally in the state on Independence Day, ANI reported.

The vice president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Ajaz Hussain, and senior BJP leader Ashish Sareen were among those who were detained. They were picked up from Hotel Shahenshah Palace in Srinagar, and taken to the Ram Munshibagh police station, the Hindustan Times reported.

The police had detained them to avoid any likely confrontation between the locals of Srinagar and the activists.

All workers were detained in different police stations to maintain law and order on Independence Day. — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the detention was a “fixed match”. “BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir detains BJP office-bearers going out to hoist the national flag,” he said on Twitter.

True definition of a fixed match. BJP Govt in J&K detains BJP office bearers going out to hoist the National Flag 🇮🇳 https://t.co/SGRthxqY7D — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2017

Meanwhile, internet and mobile phone services were suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure on Independence Day, PTI reported. Celebrations on the occasion were held under heavy security in Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti attended the programme.