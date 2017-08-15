The Kerala actress who was allegedly abducted and assaulted in February this year has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (pictured above) complaining against Poonjar MLA PC George’s derogatory remarks, reported The News Minute. The letter has been posted on the Facebook page of Women in Cinema Collective.

She said that the MLA had questioned how she could act in movies “from the very next day”. “What do people like PC George think?,” the actress asked in her letter to Vijayan. “Should I have committed suicide? Or should I have been dumped in a mental asylum? Or should I hide myself somewhere by not appearing in public?”

She went on to add that George had been passing such comments for the past many days. “I would like to invite your attention to this,” she wrote to Vijayan. “I cannot explain the mental state I have been in for the last many months after the assault. I feel pressured by insults each moment. A common family like mine, which includes my mother and brother, could not tolerate what happened to me. But I survive out of the thought that I should not break down and should fight it out till the end.” The actress added that she had held on to her self-confidence and courage from the very next day after the assault.

She added that such remarks have often forced women, who may have faced incidents of sexual assault, to keep quiet. She said they were scared that people like George might “spit on their faces”.

The police had arrested actor Dileep for allegedly orchestrating the abduction and assault. The incident took place on February 17. A group of men had allegedly waylaid the woman’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They then reportedly took photos of her as they harassed her and fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom.