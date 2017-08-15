The toll in the Nepal floods caused by heavy rains over the past four days touched 91, the Kathmandu Post reported citing figures released by the Ministry of Home Affairs. At least 38 people are reported to be missing and over six million people have been affected by the deluge, reported PTI.

The Home Ministry said at least 12 people were killed in the latest landslide in Morang district on Monday. A group of 35 Indians who were stranded at Sarah were rescued on Monday using elephants to transport them to safer places. Bodies of two Indian nationals were found in Parsa district of Nepal, reported the Hindustan Times.

Districts like Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari, Bara, Makawanpur, Rautaha, Bardiya, Chitin were among the worst affected. More than 1,000 houses have been destroyed, and an estimated 400 livestock have been killed. Landslides on the East-West Highway have also affected the traffic, and road networks have been shut. At least 50,000 houses have been inundated across Nepal in the deluge, while more than 22,000 people have been displaced.

Seven choppers of the Nepal Army, six private helicopters, rubber and motor boats have been deployed for the rescue operations in flood-hit areas. Nepal’s home minister has directed the government agencies to submit a report on the damage caused in the floods within 10 days.

The Ministry of Health and Population has deployed health workers to work in the flood-affected areas, and prevent possible outbreaks of diseases. The people who have been affected by the deluge are resorting to drinking contaminated water, Dr Jamun Prasad Singh of Janakpur Zonal Hospital told Kathmandu Post. “Patients of diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid have increased in the hospital.”